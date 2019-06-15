‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star Beth Chapman Offers ‘Warrior Women’ Inspiration to Fans Amid Cancer Battle

Dog’s Most Wanted star Beth Chapman offered some inspirational words to fans amid her ongoing cancer battle on Twitter Thursday, vowing not to let cancer win.

On Thursday, one fan asked Chapman how she can stay so positive, despite having a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It [tries] but I rebuke that. I ask God to bind that spirit and keep those thoughts from my head I’m no different I have good days and bad,” Chapman wrote. She also added the hashtags “warrior women,” “cancer will not beat me,” “WGN America” and “Dog’s Most Wanted.”

Chapman’s many fans connected with the positive message, praising her for looking on the bright side of life.

“Attitude: look for the good and positive, not the bad. Keep the faith, hope and love alive within you and your heart, Mrs. C! Be strong and courageous! You’re indeed a real-life superhero: #WonderWoman all the way,” one fan tweeted.

“Your so right Beth if anyone can do it with yours strength and all our prayers we will beat this… together,” another wrote.

“You are the strongest woman I think I’ve ever seen Beth!! Keep fighting Sister!!” another fan wrote.

The positive message from Chapman came after she shared a smiling photo on her Instagram page Tuesday. “Get up dress up show up!” she wrote in the caption, also adding “cancer will not beat me” in the caption.

Chapman first fought throat cancer in November 2017, and her fight was chronicled in an A&E special. About a year later though, she was rushed to the hospital, and doctors told her the cancer returned and gave her a terminal diagnosis. She was also rushed to the hospital in April for fluid build-up in her longs.

“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs,” the Chapman family said in a statement in April. “Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate the pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and [husband Duane “Dog” Chapman] are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming.”

Chapman revealed on Mother’s Day she is no longer receiving chemotherapy treatments. Instead, she would rely on her faith in God.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me,” Chapman revealed. “So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”

Fans later pleaded with Chapman to rethink her decision, sharing their own stories of how chemotherapy helped them or their family members.

Chapman will appear with her husband, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman, in WGN’s upcoming Dog’s Most Wanted series. The show is expected to debut next year.

Photo credit: Instagram/Beth Chapman