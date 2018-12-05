Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Underwent Second Throat Surgery

Beth Chapman, the wife of Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, underwent a second throat procedure in Los Angeles, the day after she had her first emergency procedure earlier this week.

Radar Online reported the second procedure on Wednesday. Dog told the outlet his wife had a “hole” cut in her throat “so she can breathe,” adding how “she can still talk, so she’s doing the best she can and remains incredibly strong.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Radar, the second procedure happened after Chapman’s doctors found something potentially cancerous in her lungs. She also underwent a biopsy on her lungs at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles Wednesday.

Chapman, 51, fought throat cancer last year and was believed to be cancer free, as fans learned in the couple’s A&E special, Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. However on Tuesday, she was rushed back to the hospital for an emergency surgery after she started having trouble breathing because of a life-threatening blockage in her throat. After the news broke, Dog and his family asked fans for their thoughts and prayers.

“I can confirm that unfortunately, her cancer has returned,” Chapman’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, told USA Today Wednesday. “The doctors say it’s serious and are evaluating her treatment options. We’re all hoping for the best.”

“They got most of the throat cancer out,” Dog said Thursday. “Her airway is clear now, but the doctors are afraid that it has spread. They are doing a biopsy scan to check if it has spread. … I told them I need to know right away and they’re going to get me the results by tomorrow. Hopefully it hasn’t spread. Last time it didn’t spread at all, so we’re hoping the same thing. … Please say a prayer. She’s not doing good.”

“We are all so devastated. We love our Mommy so much and thank you guys for being here,” Dog’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, also told TMZ. “We got such an amazing [outpouring] from our fans and we just really appreciate it… Poor daddy.”

On Thursday, Chapman broke her own silence by sharing a photo from her bed at Cedars-Sinai with Dog by her side. “Another bend in the Road yet not the End of the Road,” Chapman wrote.

Although Chapman is currently being treated in Los Angeles now, TMZ reported Saturday that the family plans to go to Colorado for further treatment. Sources close to the family told TMZ her medical team will receive the full tests next week, and further treatment options have still not be decided.

TMZ‘s sources said the only thing the family has decided on is going to their home in Colorado after Chapman is released from the hospital. The cancer is “serious,” according to TMZ‘s sources, but the family is still “hopeful” for Chapman’s future.

The Chapmans have not confirmed the report on moving Chapman back to Colorado.

The couple starred on A&E’s Dog The Bounty Hunter from 2004 to 2012 and CMT’s Dog and Beth: On The Hunt from 2013 to 2015.

Photo credit: Darryl Oumi/Getty Images