‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Will Be Cremated

Beth Chapman’s remains will be cremated, per her final wishes, sources close to the Chapman family told The Blast. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star’s instructions were reportedly for her remains to be cremated as part of the preparations for her final disposition. It’s not clear what the family plans on doing with her ashes. The family is reportedly still figuring out what type of memorial they will have for Chapman, who was 51.

Chapman died Wednesday morning surrounded by her family, including husband Duane “Dog” Chapman, who announced later in the day that she “hiked the stairway to heaven.” “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he tweeted. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Chapman had been at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, under a medically-induced coma since Saturday when she was admitted following a reported “choking incident” at home.

Plenty of tributes from Chapman’s family members have been pouring in, including from daughter Bonnie Chapman, stepdaughter “Baby” Lyssa Chapman, step-granddaughter Abbie Mae and daughter-in-law Jamie Pilar.

Bonnie, 20, wrote that she was “thankful” to call Chapman her mother in a series of photos on Wednesday. She also slammed social media trolls who went after Chapman after her death. “For those talking s— about my mother after her death, shame on you. My mother was a person and doesn’t deserve to be degraded because of ANY of her or my father’s past. My mother fought for women’s rights and was the kindest woman,” Bonnie wrote.

“I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go,” she continued in a different tweet.

“I’d never thought I’d lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed,” she said.

Late last year, doctors discovered that Chapman’s throat cancer had returned after she was initially declared dancer-free in 2017 following a 13-hour surgery to remove a mass from her throat. She announced in spring 2019 that she was not undergoing chemotherapy treatments.