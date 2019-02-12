‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Looks Happy, Healthy in New Photo

Amid her battle with cancer, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman is looking happy and healthy.

Fans of the 51-year-old reality star can’t say enough compliments about her after she shared a photo showing off a new floppy hat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so loving this hat from [Cookies Clothing Company],” Chapman captioned the photo, in which she sits at a table and smiles peacefully for the camera.

Fans took to the comment section to gush over her appearance.

“You look so good,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You look FABULOUS!!!” another said.

“Beth, you look absolutely beautiful,” someone else wrote.

“You look fabulous and healthy,” another wrote.

“You look great Beth…..you are one hell of a fighter!” someone else said.

The post is just the latest of Chapman’s steady stream of social media updates amid her cancer treatments. Last week, she shared a sweet photo dancing closely with husband Duane “Dog” Chapman. “Sooooo in love with this guy,” Chapman captioned the photo.

That early Valentine’s Day post came just a few days after Chapman asked her social media followers in Hawaii to boycott a radio station that she claims harasses and bullies her and her husband and encouraged listeners to call in with wild stories about the famed couple.

“How LOW do you have to be to talk bad about a woman fighting lung cancer,” she wrote on Twitter last week. “Giving away Eminem tickets for your worst story about us? Really. Wonder how their advertiser would like this… maybe we should put #Boycott1043.”

Previously, Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer, but was declared cancer-free in 2017. In the fall, doctors discovered during an emergency surgery on her lungs that the cancer had returned and spread from her throat to her lungs. She began chemotherapy in January, her and Duane Chapman’s lawyers told reporters.

After starting treatments, she shared a selfie with hashtags for “cancer sucks,” “stay humble pray” and “it’s only hair.”

The Chapmans are preparing for their return to unscripted TV; last month, WGN America announced Dog’s Most Wanted, which will run 10 episodes and follows the couple as they search for criminals on fugitive lists from the FBI, U.S. Marshalls and different states.

Chapman and Dog became reality television stars with their original Dog the Bounty Hunter series, which ran on A&E from 2004 to 2012. The series was followed by CMT’s Dog and Beth: On The Hunt from 2013 to 2015, and the one-off 2017 special about Chapman’s fight with cancer, Dog and Beth Fight of Their Lives.