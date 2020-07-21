Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals Late Wife Beth Chapman Wouldn't Look at Him Because 'She Knew I Had Given Up' Hope

✖

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman recently shared some details about the last days of his late wife Beth Chapman, revealing that at the end she wouldn't look at him because "she knew I had given up" hope. Chapman appeared on the Facebook Live show Faith With Katie, and spoke candidly about Beth's death, saying, "They brought her out of the coma and I said, 'You're gonna go see my mom. You're gonna go see your daddy. And Bethy, you're gonna see Barbara Katie [Chapman's daughter who died in 2006]." He then added, "She would not look at me because all of a sudden she knew I had given up and I was her last hope."

He went on to say that he'd always tried to remain positive up until that point. "There was no planning. There was no, 'You're gonna die, Let's plan it. So what do I get? Where did you put the watch?' There was none of that," Chapman explained. He then shared something he told Beth in those moments. "I do not want to hear about death. You're not gonna die. You are not gonna die," he says he told her. Chapman added, "I wonder why they tell people when they're dying. 'Don't worry. You'll make it through Christmas.' They know you're not." Finally, Chapman offered, "There's things I hold forever in my heart that I should've done, right. Let me tell you. No one knows what it's like."

Beth passed away in June 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 51 years old at the time of her death. Chapman has since found love again, with new girlfriend Francie Frane, whom he is engaged to. Frane opened up about the proposal, While speaking to The Sun, sharing, "I wasn't expecting it at all. I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit. So when I came in I was like, 'Wow, this is awesome'. Then he said, 'Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you.'"

She continued, "So I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, 'I know that God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend one moment of it without you.'" She went on to share, "And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?' Who can say no to that? It was wonderful." The couple do not yet appear to have set an official wedding date.