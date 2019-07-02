Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals Exact Details of Wife Beth Chapman’s Colorado Memorial

Duane “Dog” Chapman has revealed the exact details of his wife Beth Chapman‘s Colorado memorial service. Beth passed away last week, after a lengthy battle with throat cancer. She was 51 years old at the time of her death.

Taking to Twitter, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star shared that a service honoring Beth’s memory will take place in Aurora, on July 13.

Furthermore, the service will be held at the Heritage Christian Center and appears to be open to the public so that fans of the last reality TV star can attend.

July 13, 2019 –

Heritage Christian Center

14401 E. Exposition Avenue

July 13, 2019 –

Heritage Christian Center

14401 E. Exposition Avenue

Aurora, Colorado 80012 – Doors open at 1:00 Service starts at 2:00

Following Beth’s passing, Dog spoke to local news media in Hawaii and explained what happened the day she had to be rushed to the hospital after after suffering a choking emergency.

“When she had an attack I didn’t know anything to do but to say ‘in Jesus’ name’ and hold her and when I said ‘in Jesus’ name’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it more,’ ” he recounted. “And then she told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — ‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all okay? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it.”

The Dog’s Most Wanted star then went on to remember his wife in happy ways, joking, “Beth was somewhat of a control person — not from the grave but from heaven. I’m sure she’s still controlling me and I’ve got notes in my pillowcases, on my sink, in my shaving thing. She’s still telling me what to wear.”

“She did it her way. There’s some things that they predicted that the doctors ended up saying, ‘We’ve never, ever, seen anything like this,’” he continued. “Her way was to live. She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long, and the reason she fought, she liked life but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her.”

“One of the last things she said [was] ‘It’s a test of my faith,’” Dog added. “She had faith and that was it. There’s things you go through when you’re dying, like steps like you do when you lose someone, right? You get mad at them, and then you go through all these steps.”

“Well, the last step when you’re dying is to accept it,” he concluded. “And she said to me the other day, ‘Honey, that last step, I ain’t taking…’ So go Bethy.”