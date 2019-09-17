Dog the Bounty Hunter: Here’s What Really Hospitalized Duane Chapman

The chest pains that sent Duane “Dog” Chapman to the hospital over the weekend didn’t escalate to that of a full-blown heart attack, a source close to the Dog the Bounty Hunter star told TMZ Tuesday. That doesn’t mean he isn’t still being watched closely while resting at home or undergoing further tests, however.

The source explained that after a plethora of tests, it was determined that the chest pains Chapman experienced over the weekend are related to stress and blood pressure, while the results of an angiogram returned as normal.

It’s been a tough few years for Dog, with wife Beth Chapman passing away in June after a battle with lung and throat cancer that first began in September 2017, much of which was captured on camera during the new WGN America show Dog’s Most Wanted.

It’s been devastating for Dog to try and move on without Beth, with the reality personality admitting to PEOPLE last month he wished he had died before his late wife.

“Each one copes differently, there is a few that really barely making it,” Dog said at the time of his and Beth’s children. “We don’t know what to do. We haven’t read, we weren’t prepared. I lost my mother first, and when my mom passed away, I’m like, ‘I wish dad would have died first’, you know, because I love my mummy. So I went to them and said, ‘I’m so sorry that I didn’t die first and mum did.’”

“And they were like, ‘Yeah dad, why?’ So I was like, ‘Oh my God, I know what that feels like, I should’ve been the one. The guy goes first,’” he added. “So that’s hard for them… And I guess I’m the softy of the group, because I never wanted to punish. I said, ‘Your mom is gonna get you if you don’t do that.’ So now I gotta be the one that does that, and I don’t like that and they don’t either.”

Photo credit: Darryl Oumi/Getty Images