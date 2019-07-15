‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Granddaughter Abbie Mae Says Special Day Was ‘Not the Same’ Without Late Beth Chapman

Dog the Bounty Hunter granddaughter Abbie Mae recently took to Instagram to share some photos of a “special day” that she says was “not the same” without late Beth Chapman. In a post on the social media site, Abbie shared photos of herself and her family enjoying the Colorado Renaissance Festival. In her caption, she noted how much she missed her late grandmother, and added that Beth “would’ve loved” the whole day. Sadly, Beth passed away last month after a lengthy battle with throat cancer.

Following Abbie’s post, many fans have commented with their sympathy over her loss.

“She will always be with you no matter what. Your gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“Never apart always in the heart, remember that when you think of your grandma,” another person said.

“Thank you all again for sharing. It was Beautiful just like her,” someone else wrote.

“Beautiful ! Your Grandma is always with you all,” one other fan added.

Over the weekend, the Chapman family held a public Celebration of Life memorial for Beth in their home state, and during th event a teary-eyed Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman delivered a heartbreaking speech in which he said “she will never be dead to me.”

"I can't believe she's gone. This is not possible. I want to wake up from a dream. In the 70's I did 18mo's. I told God yesterday I would do five years, 10 years, day to day… just to kiss her again. I've never felt like this."-Dog the Bounty Hunter at wife's funeral.

“I cannot believe that she’s gone,” he went on to say. “This is not possible, I want to wake up from a dream.”

“She will never be dead to me. She is in another place,” Dog added, then revealing that he will continue being a bounty hunter as he always has, and that their upcoming TV series, Dog’s Most Wanted, will go on. “I’m gonna get to heaven and make her proud. She’s gonna say, like she said here, ‘That’s my man right there, that’s big daddy right there.’”

The reality TV star finally made a plea to fans to cherish their loved ones, saying, “If you’re beefin’ with your old lady, stop and kiss her right now. Because you’re gonna feel so bad when he or her are not with you anymore.”