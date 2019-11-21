‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans Sound off After He Slams Death Rumors With New Photo

After a series of health scares following the death of his wife, rumors started swirling that Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman may have died. On Tuesday, Chapman took to Twitter to thank fans for their “kind wishes and prayers,” admitting he was feeling “much better.” On Wednesday, he upped the ante on his assurance that he is, in fact, very much alive.

On Instagram, Chapman shared a photo of himself holding a piece of paper that read “I’M ALIVE!” in one hand and a copy of that day’s Denver Post in the other. It was attached to a TMZ story that’s headline made reference of the death rumors.

Fans had a field day with Chapman’s hilarious post. “I just wish the damn news would leave this family alone they have been thru enough back off already let them in peace they are still in mourning leave them alone Dog, my prayers always to you and your family,” one fan commented.

“They’ve been killing Willie Nelson off for years. Guess you’re in with the elite now. Willie, The Rock, etc.,” another said.

“What is wrong with some people? Sick minds and sick joke about someone who as recently lost a loved one! No shame some people! Best wishes from the UK,” a third replied.

“People will just say anything these days it’s just disgusting especially after all you and your family have been through [shake my head],” another wrote.

“Dog prayers for u love and bring yourself back to ur family and loved ones. We love u Dog and all these rumors need to stop,” someone else insisted.

“As if you need to prove to people your alive let them believe what they need to get bye you owe no one anything. You’re you keep being you lots of love.” added a follower.

“It’s really hurtful to see all the crap that they do to you! My God leave a guy alone, Do they not realize how much stress and deep stabbing heart pain you’ve been going through? Sue the fake news,” another fan recommended.

“I love you and Beth, I know she’s with you every day but you miss her soooooo much that it shows on your face and your eyes. I think she would want to be happy because she knows she’ll meet you again in heaven,” a fan said, attempting to comfort Chapman.