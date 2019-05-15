‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Beth Chapman Sends Daughter-In-Law Jamie a Mother’s Day Card That ‘Made Tears Fall’

Mother’s Day came and went on Sunday, May 12, with moms of all kinds being celebrated by those who love them.

Those moms included Jamie Chapman, wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Leland Chapman, who used Instagram to share a card she had received from Beth Chapman, Leland’s stepmom.

“Daughter-in-law, you are a Mother’s Day blessing to me,” the card read, along with an illustration of two women standing next to each other.

“My very first Mother’s Day card,” Jamie wrote. “Beth always reminds me I have a place in this family. Family is a gift that should never be taken for granted. Every word inside this card, made tears fall. I will hold every word said dear to my heart. Thank you @mrsdog4real.”

Leland and Jamie married in 2016

Leland is the son of Duane “Dog” Chapman, who is married to Beth. This week, Beth shared a photo of herself and Leland, writing in her caption that the duo had spent the weekend together and thanking Leland for the visit.

“This guy had my laughing all weekend what a joy to be around thank you god for blessing me with such a kind young man #mothersday [Leland Chapman] thank you for coming …,” she wrote.

Jamie also joined Duane and Beth for the weekend, with Duane sharing a photo of the group taken at The Source Church Bradenton in Florida.

“We had an amazing Mother’s Day thank you to my son [Leland Chapman] and [Jamie Chapman] for making the journey to be with us on mother’s day it meant so much [Garry Chapman] and [Bonnie] and [Cecily] you kids never let dad down we love you guys wishes you’d have been here. Mom did great,” he wrote.

Beth also received flowers from her daughter Cecily, sharing a photo of the colorful bouquet.

“Amazingly beautiful and always on time I love you my [Cecily] you never let me down ever Iv had a great time being your mom !” Chapman wrote. “Here’s to more mother daughter antics ! Seriously I love my flowers #mothersday #mothersdayweekend2019 #wgna #dogsmostwanted.”

“I wanted them to be as full of life as you are! My mom I love you so much you are so loved an appreciated by me! I’ll always treat you with the up most respect,” Cecily responded in a comment.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jamiepchapman