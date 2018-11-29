‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Reveals Rare Photo of Daughter Bonnie

Dog The Bounty hunter cast member Beth Chapman took to Instagram on Friday and with a photo of her youngest daughter, 18-year-old Bonnie Chapman.

“Out with my baby @bonniejoc getting ready to overhaul the #garden,” Chapman wrote.

Bonnie is the middle of Chapman’s three children she’s had with Duane (Dog) Chapman. The couple also have two sons in Dominic (33) and Garry (17). Chapman also has another daughter, Cecily (24), from her previous marriage to Keith Barmore.

Back in September Chapman revealed she had been diagnosed with throat cancer, and had to undergo surgery to have a tumor removed from her throat shortly afterwards.

“To be certain, I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision,” Chapman wrote when she first revealed the diagnosis. “My life has never been easy, and I surely don’t expect it to start now. Still, I’ve never been a victim and I won’t let cancer beat me. I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road.”

A two-hour special titled Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives aired in November where it was revealed at the end that Chapman was cancer-free after the 13-hour throat surgery.

“THANK YOU EVERYONE LOVE YOU ALL ….to be continued????” Dog wrote to his fans after the news broke

However the A&E reality series that made the Chapman family famous ended after eight seasons in 2012 after negotiations between the family and the network broke down over what a TMZ source called “creative differences.” Fans have pushed for a revival and/or reboot on social media through a number of petitions, which the family has supported.

However in November both Chapman and Dog announced they were stepping away from the bounty hunting business, given the potential dangers it represents .

“I don’t know that he’s looked for a job in the past 40 years, but we gotta change because we need longevity,” Chapman said in an interview with TooFab at the time. “We have small children, we have people counting on us. It doesn’t mean that our stance on the criminal justice system has changed, it means that we may want to change.”

Elsewhere in Chapman family news, one of Dog’s daughter’s from a previous marriage Lyssa Chapman announced in April she plans to marry her girlfriend, Leiana Evensen.