‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Fans Are Loving Lyssa Chapman’s Beach Photo ‘Enjoying This Beautiful Hawaiian Day’

Dog the Bounty Hunter star, “Baby” Lyssa Chapman is spending the last days of 2019 at the beach and under the Hawaiian sunshine as per her latest snapshot shared to social media. On Thursday, Chapman took to Instagram to share a photo of herself kneeling on the soft sandy shores of a Hawaiian beach, as she sported a bikini and a “baby” trucker hat. Captioned simply, the 32-year-old wrote alongside the photo: “Enjoying this beautiful Hawaiian day [shopping bag emoji] ‘Baby’ trucker hat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II (@mslyssac) on Dec 26, 2019 at 3:53pm PST

Chapman concluded the message with a string of phrased hashtags, including her clothing brand, Baby by Lyssa Chapman, and the likes of fall attire, crop top, cotton yoga pants, apparel, sweater weather and boss women.

While many took to the comments section to express their love for the snap with a lot gushing over her look with a string of fire emojis and heart eyes, others shared how they were incredibly happy to see her enjoying the rest of December and the holiday season in the lovely Hawaiian sunshine.

“Hope you had an awesome Christmas and day at the beach,” wrote one fan.

“Congrats on the brand!” added another. “Looking good!”

“[LOVE] my clothes I got for Christmas,” wrote one fan. “So comfy and stylish ! Excited to order again!”

Chapman, an enterprising businesswoman and entrepreneur opened up her casual fashion brand in 2018, shortly after her time on Dog the Bounty Hunter. Per her website, Chapman’s online boutique is deemed a brand for everyone, showcasing an everyday line consisting of simple “mix and match” pieces that the former reality TV star wears herself.

On Friday, Chapman shared another snap of herself, posing in eco-friendly world joggers, that her website reveals are produced using recycled and organic materials.

On Christmas Day, Chapman also shared a photo of her late stepmother, Beth Chapman. Beth died this past June at 51 after a battle with throat and lung cancers. This is the Chapman family’s first holiday season without her.

“Nothing is the same without you,” Chapman wrote. “Merry Christmas in Heaven [Beth] I bet you have the biggest tree ever.”

