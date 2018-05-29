Does ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Have a New Girlfriend?

There may be love in the air for Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry.

On Monday night’s all-new episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry’s possible girlfriend, Dominique Potter, made her first appearance on the series as Lowry took her as her date to a benefit for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Irma, sparking speculation that the two are romantically involved.

After joking that her baby’s fatherly role is fulfilled by two lesbians – Dominique, who goes by Dom, and another woman – and using pet names for one another on the drive back to Delaware from New Jersey, speculation that Lowry and Dom were more than just friends was really sparked when Lowry received a text message.

“I was wondering if your friend Dom was your new girlfriend and you didn’t wanna tell me,” the text read.

While Lowry awkwardly avoided answering the question, she and Dom were shown holding hands and leaning into one another during the drive.

Lowry was linked to Dom last fall, with reports surfacing that the two were romantically involved after Dom was photographed with Lowry’s name. Potter also referred to herself as Lowry’s “girlfriend” on Snapchat.

Further fueling the flames of the rumor mill, Lowry confided on her podcast Coffee & Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley that she did have a love interest in her life, who just so happened to be a woman.

“Ya!” she exclaimed when asked if she had a girlfriend, going on to explain that she and the unknown woman had gone on a few dates. “We were friends for a year, until it just kind of like turned into it [a relationship]. It’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend.”

Despite the sparked again rumors, Lowry took to Twitter to settle the matter once and for all, claiming that she is not currently dating anyone.

Update: I’m not dating anyone #teenmom2 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) May 29, 2018

Lowry recently had to dispel another set of rumors after several reports surfaced that she was pregnant. The rumors surfaced after the Teen Mom 2 star told RadarOnline that she wants a fourth child, though she said that she does not want fourth baby daddy in the picture.

“More kids, yes. But more dads, no. No more baby daddies!” she told the news outlet. “The sperm bank thing would be a different scenario because it wouldn’t be a dad involved.”

Lowry later confirmed with Popculture.com that she is not currently expecting baby number four.

Lowry currently shares son Isaac, 8, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera; son Lincoln, 4, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and son Lux, 11 months, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.