Derick Dillard Continues to Tweet About Jazz Jennings After TLC Firing

Derick Dillard can’t seem to keep TLC personality Jazz Jennings’ name out of his mouth, even after his transphobic statements got him officially fired from the Duggar’s show Counting On this weekend.

Dillard, who is married to Jill Duggar Dillard, has been accused of bullying the I Am Jazz teen for months, tweeting things about the young transgender woman that TLC has disavowed before. Thursday, however, he officially crossed the line with the network, which cut all ties with him Saturday.

“I pity Jazz, [for] those who take advantage of him in order [to] promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions [to] be made by a child,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s sad that [people] would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.”

Dillard added that “it’s important to have a mature discussion,” and that he is facilitating that by expressing his concerns as a Christian. “The beauty of the world is that everybody is not like me,” he added.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said in a statement. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

But one day after he was released from any filming commitments with TLC, Dillard once again posted something on social media about Jennings.

On a GoFundMe campaign raising money for the missionary’s ministry, someone asked if he would send a thank you video to Jennings if she donated $50 to his cause.

“Yes,” he replied.

Fans thought it was hypocritical for Dillard to accept money from the person he has mis-gendered and called a “non-reality” in the past.

The former TLC cast member also posted a popular quote from American evangelist Rick Warren, mis-attributed to Duck Dynasty cast member Phil Robertson, to his Instagram account soon after his firing.

“Our culture has accepted two huge lies,” reads the quote. “The first is that if you disagree with someone’s lifestyle, you must fear or hate them. The second is that to love someone means you agree with everything they believe or do. Both are nonsense. You don’t have to compromise convictions to be compassionate.”