Is Derek Hough Feeling Pressured to Get Married?

Now that little sister Julianne Hough is living the married life with hubby Brooks Laich, World of Dance judge Derek Hough is revealing whether he feels the pressure to tie the knot himself.

“Not at all!” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us Weekly about his family pressuring him to settle down.

Derek has been dating Dancing With the Stars troupe member Hayley Erbert since 2015, but added, “Oh, no. If anything, [we have] a lot of [family], there’s like 55 nieces and nephews. We got plenty, we’re fine!”

The pro dancer may not be planning a wedding, but he is working hard on his growing career.

“I feel great, this year was a very transitional year for me,” he said. “It was fantastic as far as going on new adventures and they worked out very well, so that was very good career-wise. I’m excited for 2018 — 2018 is jam-packed already. It’s already laid out.”

“I’m excited. I love working, I love creating,” he said.

The Hairspray Live! star added that he doesn’t mind being busy when its with things he’s passionate about.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to mix business with pleasure and going on these amazing trips, ventures, and traveling,” he said. “[I’m] going to Petra next week, then Jordan and Israel. I’m excited!”

Sister Julianne and her NHL player husband wed in July in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. More than 200 friends and family members attended the celebration, which was surrounded by roses, tulips and seasonal foliage.

The two announced their engagement in August 2015 after over a year dating.

“I never really believed in the saying ‘when you know, you know,’ but my whole world turned around the minute I met Brooks. It was instantaneous,” Julianne said at the time.

Photo credit: Instagram/@derekhough