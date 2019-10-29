Demi Lovato and ‘Bachelorette’ Star Mike Johnson Are Reportedly Over

Former Bachelorette favorite Mike Johnson may have said a little too much when it came to he and singer Demi Lovato‘s relationship following his journey on the popular reality series. The two are reportedly over after just one month of dating and fans still aren’t sure exactly what happened because the two public figures still have yet to comment. However, Johnson wasn’t always quiet about their romance which could have led to their split.

“Demi and Mike’s fling has fizzled out and they aren’t seeing each other or texting like they were before,” a source explained to E! News. “Nothing happened, it just ran its course.”

Fans will remember that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer tweeted quite a bit about Johnson when he was competing for the heart of Hannah Brown earlier this year, but when Brown broke things off with the fan favorite, Lovato jumped in.

“Demi was definitely interested in Mike at one point, but it was short-lived and she wasn’t ever planning on dating him seriously,” the source continued, before saying that “Mike hopes they can have a second chance again, but for now, he’s fine with being friendly.”

Following his elimination, the 27-year-old pop star took to Twitter and posted, “I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO,” which started their interest in one another.

While Lovato may have approached him first, it took Johnson several months before showing interest back, but when the two were spotted on a date, that’s when he reassured fans they were only in the early stages.

“I’m just getting to know Demi. I think she’s absolutely fantastic and I don’t want no pressure on her, no pressure on me, we’re just trying to get to know each other, that’s all,” he told the outlet at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

But it didn’t take long before he gave out a few more details about their fling.

“We’ve gone on more than one date. I like her tattoos. We both have a lot of tattoos and she kisses really well. I’m getting to know her for her,” he detailed.

“I’m all about her too and she definitely was the aggressor,” he confirmed to fans. “I find it incredibly sexy. I love that. Like you want me, come at me. If I want you, I’m going to come at you and I’m coming at her as well.”

However, things turned awkward when he publicly asked Hustlers actress Keke Palmer out on a date during an appearance on Strahan, Sara & Keke.

“I made a mistake. I don’t like dating in public. But if I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public,” he said before Palmer immediately responded with, “What’s the next question? What’s the next question?”

As for now, Johnson is still single and clearly ready to mingle.