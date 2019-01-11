‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Keith Colburn Pays Tribute to 3 Crew Members Lost in Mary B II Capsize

[UPDATE: Discovery Channel has since confirmed that the Mary B. II was not featured on Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove, contrary to early reports from new outlets.]

Deadliest Catch Captain Keith Colburn has paid tribute to the three crew members lost in the Mary B II capsizing.

Taking to Twitter, Colburn expressed his sympathy over the tragedy, posting a message for the loved ones of the lost sailors.

“My sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the Mary B II,” Colburn wrote.

The Mary B II went down in Newport, Oregon’s Yaquina Bay Bar on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at around 10 p.m.

A report from the Coast Guard on the incident stated, “Air Facility Newport and Station Yaquina Bay boat crews responding to 3 fishermen in the water after commercial fishing vessel Mary B II capsizes while crossing Yaquina Bay Bar. Crews battling 12 to 14-foot seas.”

The identities of the three crew members have since been revealed as 50-year-old Stephen Biernacki, 48-year-old James Lacey, and 50-year-old Joshua Porter.

The Mary B II was reportedly featured in a past episode of Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove, with an unearthed promo of the show revealing just how dangerous the Newport bar really is.

“Located within a mile from shore, this treacherous stretch of water is closely monitored by the Coast Guard,” the promo states, with a fisherman in the clip adding, “This bar could be terrifying.”

“That bar’ll kill you,” another crab boat crew member said. “You gotta respect it.”

“The river bar is a passageway between two man-made jetties connecting Newport Harbor to the Pacific Ocean,” the promo went on to say. “Under the surface, water from the harbor flows out, colliding with currents coming in, creating monster waves that can exceed 30 feet. It’s impossible to tell when or where these waves will strike. If a boat is in their path, destruction is almost certain and survival is rare.”

In addition to Captain Colburn, many Deadliest Catch fans have shared messages of sympathy on social media, with one writing, “So sad the Mary B. ll, of the Deadliest Catch capsize 3 died. My heart goes out to family and friends.”

At this time, neither Discovery nor Deadliest Catch producers appear to have commented on the tragic capsize.