David Eason Reveals Photo of Jenelle Evans and Daughter Ensley After Returning to Instagram

David Eason is back on Instagram, and praising his wife Jenelle Evans. The controversial former Teen Mom 2 star left the social media platform after the scandal surrounding the death of Evans’ beloved dog, Nugget. He returned earlier this week as he announced his new custom metal and woodworking business, Black River Forge, and also took to his new account to share a photo of Evans and their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

“[Jenelle Evans] really knows how to multitask! You cant resist when that sweet little voice says ‘I wanna hold you mommy’! It makes me so happy seeing how much they adore each other!” He wrote in the caption of the photo gallery, showing Ensley holding on to her mom’s back as the former Teen Mom 2 str cleaned the dishes.

Fans of the family and the MTV show where they gained prominence took to the comments section, some with compliments about the cute photos, while others couldn’t help but criticize.

“Awwww… that’s such a cute pic!!” One user commented.

Another user wrote: “My son says that same thing to me. Hes always telling me he wants to hold me. So stinkin cute.”

“Multitasking? She’s doing the dishes with a kid on her back… she’s doing one task?” Another user said, also adding the wondering emoji and the face palm emoji.

Other followers seemed concerned with Ensley’s well-being, noting she looked like she hadn’t showered in a while.

“That child needs a damn [shower emoji] [soap emoji],” one user wrote.

The same user even tagged an unofficial Instagram account for Child Protective Services, writing: “[Child Protective Services] do you job and get these kids somewhere safe!! Also get headsley a helmet while you’re at it!!”

The dog controversy resulted in CPS temporarily taking custody of the couples’ children while an investigation on the matter took place. Eason previously admitted to shooting and killing the dog after it bit Ensley.

The couple got back custody of their children in July and police revealed they would not be pressing charges against Eason, claiming Evans had fabricated the story as a publicity stunt. Evans has since insisted the claims are not true.

“The reports you’re reading are not true,” she wrote on social media at the time. “I’m am having major talks with my lawyer about everything.”

“I have NEVER said any incident was a PR stunt and would never stoop that low,” she added. “Don’t believe what you read. My family is trying to recover and everyone’s making it worse.”

Evans was also fired from Teen Mom 2 and is set to be replaced by Jade Cline in the upcoming season of the series.