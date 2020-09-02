David Dobrik and Andrew Hawkins Can't Help But Laugh During 'Dodgeball Thunderdome' Fails in New Clip

David Dobrik and Andrew Hawkins can't hold back their laughter as the YouTube star and former NFL player commentate while the Dodgeball Thunderdome contestants take on the Rickety Bridge challenge in a PopCulture preview of the Discovery show's all-new episode Wednesday.

As the players attempt to make their way across a wobbling bridge amid a barrage of dodgeballs, the two hosts can't help but lose it as one player takes a shot to the head while crawling slowly across the beams as another competitor keeps cracking up after every one of his own falls. "You could punch Maurice in the face and he'd enjoy it," Dobrick quips.

Dodgeball Thunderdome is Discovery's reimagining of the classic gym class game into an epic sporting adventure that takes everyday people and turns them into heroes. On the isolated 13.8-acre site specially designed for the the showdown, "winners are not determined simply by their strength and the losers aren’t always picked last," and glory comes not necessarily from strength, but also from strategy, quick thinking and heart.

Dobrik hosts the new competition show alongside Hawkins and E!'s Erin Lim, taking dodgeball from the gymnasium to the Thunderdome as a pool of adults from every walk of life pit their drive to win for the glory, redemption from their school days and a $25,000 prize at the end of the season. "I’m super excited to be working with Discovery on Dodgeball Thunderdome. Dodgeball was always everyone’s favorite game in gym class and hosting this show brings back many sweaty memories of dominating in Vernon Hills," said Dobrik in a statement. In typical Dobrik fashion, there is another over-the-top giveaway for people tuning in. Keep an eye out for a special code you'll be able to use to enter for a chance to win $5,000 cash every episode this season.

"Fun is at the heart of this show and now more than ever is the time for totally relatable, laugh out loud viewing experiences for the entire family. The competition is hilariously driven by Dobrik’s infectious energy, Lim’s strong on-camera presentation, and Hawkins’ expert play-by-play skills," said Scott Lewers, EVP Multiplatform Programming, Factual and Head of Content, Science at Discovery in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with Pilgrim Media Group to present a series that truly captures the spirit of dodgeball speaking to a whole new generation of Discovery viewers." A new episode of Dodgeball Thunderdome airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery. For more on your favorite Discovery shows from PopCulture, click here.