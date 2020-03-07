Danny Tidwell, ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Alum, Dead at 35

So You Think You Can Dance finalist Danny Tidwell had died at age 35, according to an Instagram post uploaded by his brother. Tidwell was best known for his stint on So You Think You Can Dance‘s third season, where he finished in second place. Tidwell’s brother, fellow dancer Travis Wall, did not reveal a cause of death in his tribute.

“My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother . And we all lost a gift,” Wall wrote. “I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real. I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing.

“We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with through out your journey. A journey cut to short. You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest In Peace my brother. I can’t believe I’m even typing this. Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time.”

Numerous peers have reached out to Wall with condolences since he revealed Tidwell’s passing.

“[Oh my God] I’m so sorry trav,” dancer Bobby Newberry wrote.”Sending you and your mom love and praying for you both.”

“I’m so sorry for this loss,” writer Daniel Gaymon commented. “Sending my love and prayers to you and your family.”

“I’m so sorry. Sending you so much love,” West Side Story actress Gaby Diaz said.

“I’m so sorry Travis,” dancer Colt Prattes coomented.

“T, my heart aches for you and your family. Sending as much love as I can,” actor Jeremy Pope wrote.

Comfort Fedoke, who competed on So You Think You Can Dance Season 4, also shared a video tribute to Tidwell.

No other information on Tidwell’s death is available as of press time.

