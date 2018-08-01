Danielle Staub’s Husband of 2 Months Calls Her ‘Arrogant’ and ‘Entitled’ Amid Divorce Reports

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub may have only been married to husband Marty Caffrey two months, but the two are clearly going through a tough time.

Just days after he told Radar Online he would be divorcing Staub, Caffrey, 66, opened up about their relationship to Us Weekly Tuesday.

“Danielle typically looks to place blame at somebody else’s feet,” he told the publication. “It’s difficult for her [to] take responsibility for anything.”

Caffrey also said the Bravo star’s 56th birthday party Saturday was a major point of contention between the newlyweds.

“Her birthday party was the tipping point. I was left completely in the dark. I wasn’t allowed to know who was invited,” he said. “My family and friends were left out until the last minute only because I kept pressing the issue. There was no intention of including my family or friends. But I was expected to pay for it, which I refused to do.”

Caffrey then accused his wife of being “arrogant, disrespectful, presumptuous and entitled,” saying that her “disturbing” behavior kept him from going to her birthday celebration.

He added that she “didn’t like” his kids due to her life as a reality personality. “But I chose Danielle,” he continued. “I kept on dating her, proposed to her and then married her. She won! But she offers no path forward to allow my children back into my life. Yes, I see them, but I do it alone and not with my wife. There has to be a middle ground.”

Caffrey did take responsibility for his own part in the collapsing, short-lived marriage.

“I certainly have made some mistakes and I own them. Sometimes I have embarrassed her and for those times I’ve apologized and I will continue to do so,” he said. “She, nor anybody else, never deserves to be treated poorly … I have many faults. I’ve often asked her to admit we both have 50 percent blame and we can go from there, but all we talk about is my 50 percent, which makes it 100 percent my fault.”

Is there hope for the RHONJ couple at this point? It sounds like Caffrey would be willing to work things out if Staub agrees to do her part too.

“So she’ll take me back ‘if I make certain changes’? Isn’t it the other way around?” he told the publication. “But I think the better way of putting it is that she and I should say, ‘Will you take me back if I make certain changes?’ If we can’t say that then we don’t want to be back.”

Staub’s rep, Steve Honig, responded to Caffrey’s assertions in a statement to Us Weekly, saying, “Danielle is very disappointed that Marty spent time composing a three-page statement for the media but won’t sit down and talk with her about the situation. She is also disappointed that he seems much more concerned about press coverage than he does about his marriage.”

Sounds like the two might want to phone up their lawyers soon.

Photo credit: Instagram/Danielle Staub