‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner Hannah Brown Reacts to Taking Home the Mirrorball Trophy

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown is still reeling after taking home the Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy alongside pro partner Alan Bersten after beating out fellow celebrity competitors Kel Mitchell, Ally Brooke and Lauren Alaina in Monday’s Season 28 finale. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima after their big win, Brown admitted she hasn’t fully processed the victory just yet.

“I’m in complete shock. When they said our names, I thought it was for the runner-ups, so I don’t think I even know how to process how I feel right now,” she confessed. “But I’m super thankful for the experience. Even the hard times, the fans just stuck it out with us. I cried a bit earlier today, but I just felt a sense of peace come over me because I knew that I gave it my all … I’ll probably cry later when it actually sinks in.”

“Oh, I cried. I cried like a baby,” added Bersten. “I can’t help but smile! I don’t even know what happened, I blacked out.”

Brown explained that despite her roller coaster journey with judge Carrie Ann Inaba this season, she was thankful that the judge continued to push her further than she thought she could go.

“She knew I had more in me and I think that I really showed that tonight,” she explained. “I am so thankful for the fans that have been along on this journey. It’s been crazy, it’s been heartbreaking, it’s been exciting and adventurous, but it’s all been worth it. I just thank you so much for supporting me, Bachelor Nation, for coming on this journey with me to Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’m just so thankful. Let’s just keep on the up and up, OK?” she added. “I think I learned that I can be confident. I just felt so empowered on this journey and people have just really have made me feel like this — I sometimes don’t understand why this is happening to me, but the fans and the people who have loved me around this whole experience have made me feel like I do deserve it. Thank you guys. I love you all!

