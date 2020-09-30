'Dancing With the Stars': Who Will Go Home in Week 4?

✖

Dancing With the Stars sent home its second contestant on Monday night. At the end of the episode, actor Anne Heche and Tiger King star Carole Baskin found themselves in the bottom two. While fans were expecting the episode to end with no elimination, as per usual during Disney night, Baskin ended up being sent home. Given that Baskin was at the end of the leaderboard, it wasn't entirely surprising to see that she went home. But, now that the celebrity contestant who was at the bottom of the leaderboard was sent home, who is next in line to be eliminated?

Of course, there's no way to tell for sure who will be sent home until the dancers perform their next routines on Monday. As fans have seen before, contestants who have been at the bottom of the leaderboard one week have been able to redeem themselves in the subsequent week with some improved footwork in their next routine. At the moment, Heche, who received a 15 out of 30, singer Nelly, who received an 18, and Disney star Skai Jackson, who received an 18, are towards the bottom of the leaderboard. So, it stands to reason that one of those three could be eliminated next week. Since Heche did find herself in danger during the most recent episode of the series, and she will be going into next week with the lowest score amongst the rest of the contestants, it's entirely possible that she could be the next one to get the boot.

As previously mentioned, Baskin became the second celebrity to be sent home on Monday. Following her time on the program, the Netflix personality appeared on Good Morning America alongside her partner, Pasha Pashkov, to talk about her experience on the dance floor. During her appearance, Baskin specifically thanked Pashkov for being by her side as she tried her hand at the competition. "I'm so thankful to have had this opportunity and it will be hard to leave the Dancing With the Stars crew — and especially Pasha," Baskin said on Tuesday morning. "He has been so wonderful." She went on to say that she has no regrets about appearing on the show, as she was able to raise awareness for animal rights' causes. She explained, "I think all of the awareness that is raised from this has been wonderful for the cats. That's been my main reason for being here is to try and end the cub petting and the private possession of big cats."