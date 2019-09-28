‘Dancing With the Stars’ Welcomes Back Leah Remini as Guest Judge

Dancing With the Stars loves to bring in familiar faces as guest judges for select episodes each season, and the ABC reality competition’s latest is no different. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, King of Queens and Saved by the Bell alum Leah Remini will appear as a guest judge on the Oct. 7 episode. Remini appeared in Season 17 of DWTS, where she and pro partner Tony Dovolani finished in fifth place. She has also returned to serve as a special co-host for select episodes of Seasons 19 and 21.

Despite this past experience with the program, this will be Remini’s first time judging the series. She will join the show’s full-time panel, which features Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

Past guest judges have included Julianne Hough, Paula Abdul and Idina Menzel.

While no formal announcement has been made yet, it appears Remini’s return will play into ABC’s “Cast From the Past” initiative, in which former castmates reunite on ABC’s shows for one week in October. These reunions are typically happening on the network’s slate of sitcoms and dramas, but Remini coming back to DWTS would fall right in line with that plan.

She could even be joined by more DWTS alums, but no other names have surfaced for appearances as of press time.

While no theme has been named for the Oct. 7 episode yet, we do know what ways the cast will be strutting their stuff on Monday’s night’s episode. No song titles have been announced, but they will play into a “Movie Night” theme.

Lauren Alaina (with Gleb Savchenko) and Sailor Brinkley-Cook (with Val Chmerkovskiy) will each dance a tango. Lamar Odom (with Peta Murgatroyd), Sean Spicer (with Lindsay Arnold) and Ray Lewis (with Cheryl Burke) will dance cha chas. Hannah Brown (Alan Bersten), Kel Mitchell (Witney Carson), James Van Der Beek (with Emma Slater) and Ally Brooke (with Sasha Farber) will all attempt rumba routines. Kate Flannery (with Pasha Pashkov) will dance a quickstep, and Karamo (with Jenna Johnson) will perform a jive.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC/Lou Rocco