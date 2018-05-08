‘Dancing With the Stars’ Viewers Furious Tonya Harding Is Still Competing

Tonya Harding survived another week on Dancing With The Stars Monday night, leaving fans who have never forgotten her controversial past frustrated.

This season of DWTS is only four weeks, meaning two athletes are eliminated each night. Jamie Anderson and Johnny Damon were sent home on the first night, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Arike Ogunbowale were sent packing this week. That leaves Harding, Chris Mazder, Mirai Nagasu, Josh Norman and Adam Rippon on the ABC show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During week two, Harding and pro Sasha Farber danced to Gretchen Wilson’s “Redneck Woman.” They later danced to The Baseballs’ “…Baby One More Time” with Abdul-Japar, Mazder and Norman.

Fans at home were not happy to see Harding make it through another week. After all, the former champion figure skater remains a controversial figure because of her role in the attack on rival skater Nancy Kerrigan. Harding was banned from skating by the U.S. Figure Skating Association for life and later tried her hand at boxing.

In 2017, Harding’s life was the subject of I, Tonya, which starred Margot Robbie as Harding and featured an Oscar-winning performance from Allison Janey as Harding’s mother.

“People understand who I am, why I act the way that I do, why I portray myself as this hard person just to protect myself and the vulnerable side of me is what came out,” Harding told ABC News before the new DWTS season started.

Harding said she cried when she was asked to do DWTS and could not believe the producers wanted her involved.

“I wanted to prove to myself, and prove to the world, that I could be a lady,” she said of her goal for the show. “That I could be graceful.”

Here’s how fans reacted to seeing Harding remain on the show.

As usual, there were fans claiming the show is rigged.

DWTS IS RIGGED THERE’S NO DAMN WAY PEOPLE LIKE TONYA FUCK OFF — isabelle. (@eternaldolphin) May 8, 2018

“I just don’t like that woman at all,” one viewer wrote.

Fuck!! Tonya Harding is safe for another week on @DancingABC I just don’t like that woman at all. — Kayla Whittaker (@kaylawhittaker4) May 8, 2018

“Who tf is voting for Tonya…I’m sorry but she needs to go,” another viewer wrote.

who tf is voting for Tonya…I’m sorry but she needs to go #DWTS — charly 🌸 (@charlyy_brownn) May 8, 2018

One fan hopes Harding goes home next week.

three couples next week are going✈️home and hopefully one of them is tonya :p — 🧡 (@uaenable) May 8, 2018

Another fan would have rather seen Abdul-Jabar stay another week.

can i be outraged over kareem going home but tonya wasn’t even in jeopardy? #dwts my heart 💔💔💔 — emgaaav (@emgaaav) May 8, 2018

New episodes of DWTS air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.