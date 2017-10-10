[SPOILER] Was Eliminated From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Much to the surprise of Dancing with the Stars fans, the ABC reality competition chose not to eliminate any of the couples at the end of last week’s episode.

This week, we’re getting caught up on the goodbyes, and one contestant was asked to leave the competition.

Based on the combined judge and audience scores from the past two performances, Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess were eliminated.

Going into week four, the contestants will be judged on the performances given in tonight’s episode. Another couple will be eliminated based on a combination of the judges’ scores and America’s vote.

New episodes of Dancing with the Stars air on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.