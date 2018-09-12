‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Lineup Earns Mixed Reactions From Fans

Season 27 of Dancing With The Stars is almost here, and the full cast was announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

Celebrities like former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace and Bachelor in Paradise star “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile are taking the stage this fall, and social media came out in full force for the big reveal.

The reviews for the cast were mixed, with some longtime fans saying they were unimpressed with the star power this year.

“I don’t know anyone … I’ll miss watching this season but good luck to everyone,” one person commented on the show’s official Instagram.

Every season, there are more and more ‘celebrities’ on this show that I have never heard of. Either I’m too old or too young to know the majority of them!” another said.

“Who are these people????” someone wrote on Twitter.

But still, others showed excitement for the overall cast as well as a few celebrities in particular.

“Yes!!! Can’t wait!!!” one fan wrote on the show’s Instagram announcement.

“Such a good cast this season!!! I’m excited,” someone else said on Twitter.

“Looking forward to a great season!!!” another wrote.

“I should be embarrassed at how excited I am to get more tv time with Grocery Store Joe, but here we are,” one person wrote alongside a gif of Jonah Hill screaming with excitement.

In addition to Retton (who is pared with pro Sasha Farber), Di Pace (with Cheryl Burke) and Amabile (with Jenna Johnson), the full list of celebrities on DWTS season 27 includes: Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon (with Val Chmerkovskiy); Disney Channel star Milo Manheim (with Witney Carson); country music personality Bobby Bones (with Sharna Burgess); model Alexis Ren (with Alan Bersten); Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider (with Emma Slater); Super Bowl winner Demarcus Ware (with Lindsay Arnold); blind Paralympic skier Danelle Umstead (with Arthem Chigvintse); comedian Nikki Glaser (with Gleb Savchenko); Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch (with Keo Motsepe); and singer-songwriter Tinashe (with Brandon Armstrong).

All of the pro dance partners are returning veterans aside from Armstrong, who previously danced with the show’s troupe, which means you’ve most likely seen him dancing in group dances on the show.

Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at p.m. ET on ABC.