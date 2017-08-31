‘Dancing With the Stars’ Unveils Season 25 Pros Including Several Fan Favorites

Dancing With the Stars has officially announced its professional roster for Season 25, and fans will be thrilled to see some of their favorite pros returning to the ballroom.

Mark Ballas will hit the dance floor for the first time since Season 22, when he finished in second place with partner Paige VanZant, ABC News shares.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Also returning will be Maksim Chmerkovskiy, as well as his wife, Peta Murgatroyd. Murgatroyd had previously played coy about whether she would return to the show, noting that she wanted to be able to spend as much time as possible with her son, Shai, who she and Chmerkovskiy welcomed early this year.

Last season’s champ, Emma Slater, will also return, as well as pros Val Chmerkovskiy, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Sharna Burgess and Alan Bersten.

Stars rumored to be heading to the ballroom include Property Brothers’ Drew Scott, WWE star Nikki Bella, People reports. The full cast list will be announced in September on Good Morning America, with Season 25 of DWTS premiering on Sept. 18.

Photo Credit: ABC