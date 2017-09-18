‘Dancing With the Stars:’ The Lowdown on Every Couple’s First Dances

Dancing with the Stars is returning to ABC tonight, and fans are excited to see the new cast get their groove on this season. From Frankie Muniz to Barbara Corcoran, all of the new stars are hitting the dance floor very soon!

If you’re wondering what to expect from the season premiere, ABC has revealed exactly what each couple will be dancing to. Each contestant, and their pro partner, will be taking the floor to perform one of four styles of dance this week: The Cha-Cha, Foxtrot, Tango, or Salsa.

Let’s break down the style of dance the song that each couple will be dancing to in the season premiere:

Cha-Cha

Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy – “Born Ready” by Disco Fries

Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd – “Come Get It Bae” by Pharrell Williams

Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – “Woman” by Kesha

Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke – “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by The Temptations

Sasha Pierterse & Gleb Savchenko – “Like That” by Fleur East

Lindsey Sterline & Mark Ballas – “Don’t Worry” by Madcon

Foxtrot

Debbie Gibson & Alan Bersten – “Lost in Your Eyes” by Debbie Gibson

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson – “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

Drew Scott & Emma Slater – “Our House” by Madness

Salsa

Barbara Corcoran & Keo Motsepe – “Money Maker” by Ludacris

Derek Fisher & Sharma Burgess – “Basketball” by Kurtis Blow

Tango

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev – “So What!” by P!nk

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes

None of the couples will be eliminated in this first week, as America will have the chance to vote on their performances after the episode.

Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @dancingabc