‘Dancing With the Stars’: Sean Spicer to Perform With Jenna Johnson Again While Partner Lindsay Arnold Mourns Mother-in-Law

Sean Spicer will dance with Jenna Johnson again for next week’s live episode of Dancing With the Stars, he wrote on social media. It will be the second week in a row that the former White House Press Secretary will have danced with Johnson, who filled in for Spicer’s partner, Lindsay Arnold, who suffered an unexpected death in the family and had to miss last week’s show.

In an Instagram photo Spicer shared Friday afternoon, he stands surrounded by Jenna and a few other pro dancers from the show’s troupe, captioning it with a few details of Monday’s upcoming episode, which has a boy band/girl group theme.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s Boy Band/Girl Group Night this Monday on [DWTS.] I’ll be dancing an Argentine Tango and a Foxtrot with the amazing [Jenna Johnson] again this week,” Spicer wrote. “Our prayers continue to go out to Lindsay and her family. We are going to make you proud!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Spicer (@seanmspicer) on Nov 8, 2019 at 9:52am PST

In Spicer’s video package that aired just before his and Johnson’s dance this past Monday, he and Arnold were shown rehearsing for nearly a week before they got the news that Arnold’s mother-in-law had died.

“It’s Saturday morning. Just found out that Lindsay’s mother-in-law has passed away,” Spicer said in the clip. “I’m lucky her friend, Jenna, is going to step in.”

After he and Jenna performed a jazz routine, Spicer said, “My heart goes out to Lindsay, her husband, Sam, and their family.”

Last week, Arnold announced on Instagram that she was “so saddened to say that my beautiful, loving, selfless mother in law has unexpectedly passed away,” thanking her DWTS “family” for “being so supportive and making it possible for me to be at home with my loved ones during this time.”

Jenna, who with Queer Eye star Karamo Brown was eliminated the week prior, stepped in to dance with Spicer. Johnson shared a message of support for Arnold and dedicated her and Spicer’s dance to her. “Tonight I dedicate this dance to my best friend [Lindsay Arnold], who trusted me to dance with Sean this week. Lindsay, I would do anything for you girl,” Johnson wrote. “Sending so much love and prayers to you and your family during this hard time.”

Spicer, who has consistently received the lowest scores in the last few weeks of the competition, still being in the race for the mirrorball trophy has irked some fans.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: David Livingston / Contributor / Getty