‘Dancing With the Stars’: ‘Queer Eye’ Star Karamo Brown Reveals If He’ll Strip Down for His Routines

Karamo Brown is not planning on showing skin during his Dancing With the Stars stint. The Queer Eye personality got called out on his shirtless photos in an interview shortly after the announcement he was one of celebrities tapped for the ABC competition series. In a video message, Brown was asked if he planned to take off his shirt during his performances and his response could be disappointing for some fans.

“The shirt will probably never come off on Dancing With the Stars… It’s one of those family shows and I don’t want women in Middle America being like, ‘What is going on now?’” he joked to PEOPLE following the cast announcement news.

“We’ll keep it PG for this,” he added. “I reserve the thirst traps for my Instagram.”

The reality television star caught backlash from fans following the announcement after he called Donald Trump’s former press secretary Sean Spicer a “good guy” after he was also revealed to be competing in the 28th season of the series.

Fans on social media called out Brown for his statements, which many viewed as the plan to rehabilitate Spicer’s image following his time in the White House. Brown finally responded to one of his critics, who had also shamed his Queer Eye co-star Jonathan Van Ness for calling Mitt Romney “sexy” in the past.

“I honestly can’t stand people like you who post things like this… just to flame the fire and get a reaction,” Brown wrote Wednesday night.

“First, I have no say who is on the cast and didn’t find out till this morning that he is on!” Brown replied to another fan. “But I’ll tell you this… I’m excited to sit down w/ him and engage in a respectful conversations. Only way things get better is if we try to educate those who have different POV than us.”

DWTS host Tom Bergeron also spoke out about Spicer’s casting, sharing a lengthy statement on social media distancing himself from the choice to include him on the show.

“For me, as host, I always gaze into the camera’s lens and imagine you on the other side, looking for a two hour escape from whatever life hassles you’ve been wrestling with. That’s a connection, and a responsibility, which I take very seriously, even I occasionally season it with dad jokes,” he wrote. “Hopefully, when [co-host] Erin Andrews and I look into those lenses again on September 16, you’ll be on the other side looking back, able to enjoy the charismatic pro dancers, the unpredictable judges and the kitschy charm that has denied DWTS since 2005.”

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 kicks off Sept. 16 on ABC.