'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Reveals Her Hidden Talent

Cheryl Burke has been keeping a musical "hidden talent" from her fans! The Dancing With the Stars pro can obviously feel the music in her dancing but revealed on Twitter that she also plays the piano like no one's business. "Check out a hidden talent I haven’t shared with you yet," she wrote alongside a video of her performing at home, insisting that just because her followers hadn't seen that side of her yet didn't mean she was "faking it."

Some of Burke's followers replied that they actually did know she could tickle the ivories after a previous passing comment but were still impressed to watch her in action. "This is the first time I ever heard/saw you play," one person replied. "I've always referred to you as being multi-talented & I was right!" Another fan even suggested she could show off her musical skills on Dancing With the Stars next season if she returns.

Check out a hidden talent I haven’t shared with you yet 👀

And no, I’m not faking it! What’s one of your hidden talents that your friends and family may not know about? #talenttuesday pic.twitter.com/u768ylHRrz — Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) March 2, 2021

Burke's future on the show is unclear after she revealed in a November episode of Barstool Sports' Chicks in the Office podcast that she felt it was "time to hang up those shoes" due to the physical toll the competition series has taken on her body. "My hips don't lie, and I'm starting to get tendonitis," the two-time mirrorball champion said. "For a woman, as far as ballroom dancing competitively goes, normally in their 30s [they retire]. I'm 36, so it's time to hang up those shoes."

"I also don't want to be like that oldie that's like, 'Oh, here comes Cheryl doing the same choreography, just going slow but in her head, she thinks she's going that fast," she continued with a laugh. "I don't want to, I guess, be a dancer and have my partner having to be like, 'Can't lift.' There's a time and a place for it all."

That being said, Burke added she would "love" to sit behind the judges' table in the future alongside colleagues like Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and Derek Hough, who filled in for Goodman this most recent season due to COVID-19 travel restrictions."It would be really great for me just to use my mouth and not my body," Burke said in November. "Four judges? It's fine! Just give us each five seconds [to speak]."