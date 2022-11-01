'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Boos Carrie Ann Inaba, But She Fires Right Back

Dancing With the Stars had a wild night on Monday, with one of the shows professional dancers booing Carrie Ann Inaba, who fired right back. During the show, Inaba was offering her critique on Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki's performance, when she suddenly stopped and addressed pro Emma Slater, who is competing with actor Trevor Donovan. "Emma, is that you?" Inaba asked, then adding, "Have you danced yet?"

It was initially unclear what was happening, but Slater later spoke with Parade and clarified that she had booed Inaba's take on Guadagnino and Iwasaki's dance. "I will really scream and support," she told the outlet. "If there's one person slightly more loud than everyone else, that's probably me. And so, on Tuesdays, my voice is completely gone. I unfortunately I have that side of me. So, sorry Carrie Ann, but I respect the hell out of her. She's amazing and I'm in love with the person she is. I think she's just a really awesome person, so it's not [meant to be] disrespectful to her at all." Scroll down to see what fans of the show had to say about the exchange.