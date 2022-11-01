'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Boos Carrie Ann Inaba, But She Fires Right Back
Dancing With the Stars had a wild night on Monday, with one of the shows professional dancers booing Carrie Ann Inaba, who fired right back. During the show, Inaba was offering her critique on Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki's performance, when she suddenly stopped and addressed pro Emma Slater, who is competing with actor Trevor Donovan. "Emma, is that you?" Inaba asked, then adding, "Have you danced yet?"
It was initially unclear what was happening, but Slater later spoke with Parade and clarified that she had booed Inaba's take on Guadagnino and Iwasaki's dance. "I will really scream and support," she told the outlet. "If there's one person slightly more loud than everyone else, that's probably me. And so, on Tuesdays, my voice is completely gone. I unfortunately I have that side of me. So, sorry Carrie Ann, but I respect the hell out of her. She's amazing and I'm in love with the person she is. I think she's just a really awesome person, so it's not [meant to be] disrespectful to her at all." Scroll down to see what fans of the show had to say about the exchange.
"Confirm"
Wtf at what Carrie Ann said to Emma and Trevor?
Did you dance yet???? Wtf????
And stop being mean to Vinny he's trying his hardest! #DWTS— CHANÉL EAST COAST (Spooky Version) (@chanelestcst) November 1, 2022
"Can anyone confirm if Emma was actually the one booing Carrie Ann #DWTS cause if so... I love Emma even more," someone asked on Twitter shortly after the exchange.prevnext
"Threatening"
I didn’t think anyone could have a more out of pocket comment than Tyra but Carrie Ann admitting she favors Emma when giving a completely different couple their scores definitely rivals that #dwts #dwts31 pic.twitter.com/w5OeFbf1PV— juls 🌹 (@liljulsie) November 1, 2022
"Carrie Ann legit threatening Emma??????" a baffled fan tweeted.prevnext
"Feud"
carrie ann wants to threaten emma 4 booing! Girl take a seat, these pros donr like you, do us all a favor and go away! My changes for the show, her going, tyra too, we keep Alfonso, len can go to because I think we would see more creative dances if so #DancingWiththeStars #dwts https://t.co/02SabOz82P— Shannon Moody (@Fashion_Nexus) November 1, 2022
"I'm here for an Emma/Carrie Ann feud," a Twitter user admitted.prevnext
"Jaw Dropped"
"BUT HAVE YOU DANCED YET?" Carrie Ann Inaba just MURDERED Emma pic.twitter.com/n0AgCSrxH4— Lauren Raab (@laurenraab) November 1, 2022
"When Carrie Ann said 'but have you danced yet?' to Emma my jaw DROPPED," another person quipped.prevnext
"Beefing"
Emma booing Carrie Ann because she’s team vinny since he punched sasha pic.twitter.com/YedT5Dp1N5— lucy (@dawseykins) November 1, 2022
"ARE EMMA AND CARRIE ANN BEEFING LMAOOO," a fan exclaimed.prevnext
"Spicy"
Emma booing Carrie an and Carrie Ann joking has she dance yet #DWTS pic.twitter.com/8yLOjDj8ad— 500 Days with Summer ☀️ (@summeraneesah) November 1, 2022
"Anyone else think Carrie Ann was being a little to spicy with Emma," someone else asked.prevnext
"Really Weird"
When Carrie Ann asked Emma if she had danced yet👀😅 #dwts pic.twitter.com/841eXKDm29— Hannah (@hannahpacket) November 1, 2022
"Not only do I STRONGLY disagree with Carrie Ann's comment to Koko (that was actually by far my favorite Koko choreography of the season) but the way she called out Emma for the boo was really weird," one watcher tweeted.prev