‘Dancing With the Stars’: Monday Night’s Songs and Dances Revealed

There are only 12 dancers left on this season of Dancing With The Stars, and they will all try to impress judges and fans with New York-themed dances on Monday night.

Although there will not be an elimination tonight, the two-hour episode will include several must-see moments. The opening number will be a performance from New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck. Later on, Sarah Bockel, who is playing Carole King in the Beautiful: The Carole King national tour, will perform “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” during Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Faber’s waltz.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Below is the full list of performances:

-Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten – Argentine Tango – “Swan Lake” by Ray Chew Live

-Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – Foxtrot – “Theme from New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra

-Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev – Cha Cha – “Welcome to New York” by Taylor Swift

-DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold – Foxtrot – “Boy from New York City” by The Manhattan Transfer

-Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Samba – “Can’t Touch It” by Ricki-Lee

-Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – Foxtrot – “New York State of Mind” by Matt Beilis

-John Schneider and Emma Slater – Charleston – “New York’s My Home” by Sammy Davis Jr.

-Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke – Quickstep – “42nd Street” by Cherry Poppin’ Daddies

-Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber – Waltz – “A Natural Woman” – live performance by Sarah Bockel from the Broadway show Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

-Milo Manheim and Witney Carson – Charleston – “Living in New York City” by Robin Thicke

-Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy – Cha Cha – “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel

-Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong – Argentine Tango – “New Dorp. New York” by SBTRKT featuring Ezra Koenig

DWTS is now in its 27th season. Comedian Nikki Glaser, who was paired with pro dancer Gleb Savchenko, was the first eliminated contestant. They scored just a 17 during their salsa to Louisa and 2 Chainz’s “YES.”

After the early elimination, Savchenko posted an emotional message on Instagram.

“To my partner, my friend, and one of the hardest working women I know – I’m so proud of you @nikkiglaser. I know the past month was hard, but you never gave up. I’m very lucky to have experienced Season 27 with you,” he wrote.

New episodes of DWTS air on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. The fan voting window begins at the start of the episode and ends at 4 a.m. ET Tuesday morning.