‘Dancing With the Stars’: Model Alexis Ren Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

Dancing With the Stars pair Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten are cursing the day they added a tutu to their routine!

In Monday’s episode of the ABC dance competition, the two performed a stunning and sexy Argentine Tango to “Swan Lake” by Ray Chew Live that was almost perfect, except when her tear-away tutu refused to transform, making for an awkward moment in the otherwise beautiful dance.

Host Tom Bergeron, on the same wavelength, replied, “We had a stubborn tutu incident there.”

Despite the minor struggle, the judges awarded the pair a 25/30 for their performance, offering high praise from behind the judging panel.

“The tutu got stuck, but nevermind you were prima Argentina,” Bruno Tonioli said, praising them for working out the “tricky timing” of the classical music and imbuing the performance with “earthy sensuality.”

“You’ve done a very, very, very good job,” he concluded.

Carrie Ann Inaba echoed his praise, saying, “The lift and the wardrobe, not so great. Everything else was stunning. The incredible energy exchange that you guys had … there was just so much tension and that’s what the Argentine Tango is all about. You nailed it.”

Even Len Goodman had something nice to say, adding, “It was a real mix of precision and passion,” and calling it “the best step dance so far this year.”

The couple clearly has what it takes to make it to the end, but as for the tutu? Bergeron joked at the end, “We’ll be sending this one back to the shop!”

Ren and Bersten were far from the only pair to overcome issues during week two of the competition. Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy nearly couldn’t compete after she fractured her foot during practice for their cha cha to “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel.

Despite the injury, the Fact of Life actress decided to go on with the show, and earned a 21/30 score from the judges.

“Thank you extra-strength Tylenol and this amazing man here,” she said of Chmerkovskiy prior to the judging, “because he’s been very patient.”

“I just want Nancy to have a good time,” the pro replied. “I feel terrible, because I’m in charge, so her broken foot is a product of my negligence to some degree. I just want her to have a good time.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC