‘Dancing With The Stars’: Milo Manheim Pulls off Energetic Performance After Hamstring Injury

On Monday’s Dancing With The Stars, Zombies actor Milo Manheim revealed he suffered a hamstring injury during the week. That did not stop him from pulling off an energetic jive dance that included a back-flip from the judge’s table.

Manheim and his pro partner Witney Carson performed a jive dance to Aloe Blacc’s “Can You Do This” that started with them both wearing a cap and gown. Eventually, they lost the gowns and Manheim climbed on top of the judge’s table. He backflipped off the table and landed on the stage without any mistakes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After earning praise from the judges, Manheim told Erin Andrews he suffered a hamstring injury during rehearsals.

“One day, at the end of rehearsal, I just went a little bit too hard,” the 17-year-old actor said. “And I just, like, split my hamstring a little bit… but it’s OK because it’s wrapped up.”

“You did a backflip… and we saw another side of you. It’s all working out,” Andrews said.

Manheim’s performance got glowing reviews from the judges. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Toniolo all gave him 9’s, for a total score of 27/30.

Manheim shot to fame for his role in the Disney Channel original movie Zombies earlier this year. However, he has been acting since he was 6 years old and is the son of Emmy-winning The Practice star Camryn Manheim. Since this marked his break-out year, Manheim chose 2018 as his “most memorable year” for this episode of DWTS.

“From the moment Milo was born, he has been theatrical,” Camryn Manheim said in the pre-dance video. “He was meant to do this.”

Manheim’s fans at home were pumped and excited after his spirited dance on Monday.

Witney is so stellar and her choreography is amazing. Milo is killing it so far, he’s really impressed me. #DWTS — Corey Cohen (@CoreyECohen) October 9, 2018

“Witney is so stellar and her choreography is amazing. Milo is killing it so far, he’s really impressed me,” one fan wrote.

“I swear every week it looks more and more like Milo (and) Whitney are gonna win this season !!! Milo is so good, and they have amazing chemistry,” one fan predicted.

“YESSSS MILO DID THAT AND THE SCORE WAS AMAZING IS WHAT HE DESERVES,” another really excited fan wrote.

YESSSS MILO DID THAT AND THE SCORE WAS AMAZING IS WHAT HE DESERVES #TeamWitlo #DWTS — Christina { Semi-Hiatus ✈️ } (@Chavengers) October 9, 2018

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC / Eric McCandless