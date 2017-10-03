Maks Chmerkovskiy Didn’t Perform on ‘DWTS’ Last Night Due to Reported Drama With Vanessa Lachey

Just three weeks into the season, and drama is already brewing between one duo on Dancing with the Stars.

If you paid attention last night, you probably noticed that Vanessa Lachey didn’t dance with partner Maks Chmerkovskiy. She instead performed with Alan Bernsten, who was eliminated last week, along with partner Debbie Gibson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This was barely addressed during the episode. Co-host Erin Andrews simply stated that Maks wouldn’t be performing because of a “personal issue.” Now, People is reporting that there is a serious chemistry issue between Maks and Vanessa.

“There’s a big chemistry issue,” one source says. “They both have big personalities and that’s not always the best recipe for a good partnership.” The source added that they had been “fighting a lot.”

Maks has had partnership trouble in the past. If you recall, Chmerkovskiy had issues with his Season 13 partner, soccer star Hope Solo. Maks said that solo was “Literally the only person that I could dislike from my past, present or future.”

It’s unclear whether or not Maks and Vanessa will continue to perform together as Season 25 goes on.

New episodes of Dancing with the Stars air on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.