‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lauren Alaina Freaks out After Meeting Pro Partner

Lauren Alaina was announced as one of the contestants on the upcoming 28th season of Dancing With the Stars last week, and the country singer has now officially met her pro partner. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old shared a video on Instagram of herself in the car after one of her first practice sessions, offering fans an update on her progress on the dance floor.

View this post on Instagram I MET MY PARTNER TODAYYYYYYY @dancingabc 💃💃💃 A post shared by Lauren Alaina (@laurenalaina) on Aug 27, 2019 at 12:53pm PDT

“I met my partner today, I met my partner!” she shared in the clip, with a caption echoing the same excitement. “I started dancing, I didn’t fall, I’m so excited! You guys!”

While the lineup of pro dancers for this season has been revealed in addition to the list of celebrities competing, partner pairs will not be revealed until DWTS‘ season premiere on Sept. 16. Despite this, some fans had begun speculating that Alaina will be partnered with pro Alan Bersten after she followed him on Instagram before her casting was announced.

Bersten only fanned that fire when he commented on Alaina’s video, writing, “Who is it!?” along with a smiling emoji.

On her Instagram Story, Alaina added that her boyfriend, comedian John Crist, was “quizzing” her about her partner.

“No, I just have a couple questions,” he said as she panned the camera over to him. “Are you worried?” Alaina asked.

“No, I’m not worried, I’m just wondering how it all works out,” Crist replied. “He asked me if he’s more attractive than him,” Alaina interjected, to which her boyfriend said, “It’s a logical question! And like, what kind of body does he have?”

“Your bodies are definitely different,” Alaina cracked.

Crist continued this line of questioning on his own Instagram Story, which also saw his girlfriend showing off her newly learned dance movies. The couple then tackled the question of voting, with Crist joking to Alaina that he wouldn’t vote for her if she got too close to her partner.

“Are you gonna vote for me?” she asked.

“I’ll think about it,” he replied. “I’m gonna vote based on how close you get with this guy, OK? If you get very close with him, I’m not supporting that. Just telling you.”

“Are you worried” Alaina furthered, to which Crist replied with a very unconvincing, “Nope!” as the pair burst into laughter.

Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Danny Matson