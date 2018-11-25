‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ Announces ‘Time Machine’ Songs, Dances

There are only five teams left in the first ever season of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, and the stakes are higher than ever the closer the finale draws.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of the ABC reality competition, the five remaining teams are taking to the ballroom floor with “Time Machine” dances, with each duo taking on either a quickstep, jazz, paso doblé, jive or Charleston to a theme from the 1920s, ’40s, ’50s and ’80s, as well as one team looking into the future.

At the end of the competition, the judges’ scores will be combined with the studio audience vote to determine who will be headed to the finale and who will be going home.

With fan favorite team Akash Vukoti and junior pro partner Kamri Peterson (mentored by Witney Carson) going home during last week’s Thanksgiving-themed episode after earning a 23/30 from the judges, it’s clear that these juniors will have to step it up if they want to go home with the Mirrorball Trophy at the end of the season.

Here’s what the teams will be performing during Sunday’s episode:

Avengers: Infinity War actress Ariana Greenblatt and junior pro partner Artyon Celestine (mentored by Brandon Armstrong) will perform a ’40s quickstep to “Classic” by MKTO.

Dance Moms alum and model/singer Mackenzie Ziegler and junior pro partner Sage Rosen (mentored by Gleb Savchenko) will take on and ’80s jazz dance to “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen.

The son of Stevie Wonder, Mandla Morris, and junior pro partner Brightyn Brems (mentored by Cheryl Burke) will dance a futuristic Paso Doblé to “Gangsta’s Paradise” by 2WEI.

Black-ish actor Miles Brown and junior pro partner Rylee Arnold (mentored by Lindsay Arnold) will dance a ’50s jive to “Rock Around the Clock” by Bill Haley and His Comets.

Pro skater Sky Brown and junior pro partner JT Church (mentored by Alan Bersten) will perform a ’20s Charleston to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)” by Fergie, Q-Tip and GoonRock.

As Dancing With the Stars: Juniors wraps up its season with the last few episodes, the adult equivalent ended its 27th season last week with a bang, as country radio personality Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess walked away with the Mirrorball much to the shock of fans and judges alike, as the duo had earned comparatively low scores throughout the season compared to the other finalists.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless