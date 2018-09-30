Meet the ‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ Pairs Taking on the Ballroom

The Dancing With the Stars: Juniors competitors may be young, but they’re ready to bring the heat to the ballroom!

Twelve pairs of young celebs and their junior pro partners will take to the ABC dance floor on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET as they face off for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, of course will the help of their adult DWTS pro mentors.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From the children of icons like Stevie Wonder and Scottie Pippen, to young people carving their way through acting, singing and reality television, it’s clear that the cast of the first ever juniors season of the popular dance competition have the talent and drive to take on the challenges given to their older counterparts.

Judging these pairs will be Olympic figure skater and Dancing With the Stars: Athletes winner Adam Rippon, pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy and La La Land choreographer Mandy Moore. The 10-episode special series run will be hosted by Dancing With the Stars champ Jordan Fisher and second runner-up Frankie Muniz.

But who will emerge victorious in the end? Keep scrolling to meet all the competitors, their pro partners and their adult mentors.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Addison Osta Smith with Lev Khmelev

Master Chef Junior winner Addison Osta Smith will be kicking up her heels with Pro Dance LA performer Lev Khmelev during the new season. The duo will be mentored by Keo Motsepe, currently dancing with Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch in the adult season of DWTS.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson with Tristan Ianiero

The former star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, who now appears on Mama June: From Not to Hot on WE Tv, will be dancing alongside Art & Soul Dance Company member Tristan Ianiero this season. The duo will be mentored by Artem Chigvintsev, currently paired with Paralympic alpine skier Danelle Umstead in the ongoing season of DWTS. Umstead is the first blind competitor to ever dance in the ABC reality show, and she and Chigvintsev have formed a special bond that have allowed the two to dance even with her limited sight.

Akash Vukoti with Kamri Peterson

Akash Vukoti, who in 2016 made history as the youngest competitor ever in the National Spelling Bee at age 6, will be dancing alongside pro dancer Kamri Peterson this season. The dancers will be mentored by Witney Carson, who is currently dancing alongside Disney star Milo Manheim in DWTS.

Ariana Greenblatt with Artyon Celestine

Ariana Greenblatt, who played young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War, will be taking on a new challenge with the help of partner Artyon Celestine, who appeared in A Christmas Story Live! last year. The two are mentored by Brandon Armstrong, a pro newcomer to DWTS currently competing alongside singer Tinashe.

Hudson West with Kameron Couch

General Hospital actor Hudson West will be taking his skills from the hospital to the ballroom this season alongside Westside Dance Project member Kameron “Kami” Couch. The two will be mentored by Hayley Erbert, who is a member of the DWTS dance troupe, but has yet to make her premiere as a pro lead.

Jason Maybaum with Elliana Walmsley

Raven’s Home actor Jason Maybaum is putting in the work this season alongside partner Elliana Walmsley, who appeared on Dance Moms alongside coach Abby Lee Miller. The dance pair is going to be mentored by Emma Slater, who is currently competing with Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider on DWTS.

Mackenzie Ziegler with Sage Rosen

Another Dance Moms alum, singer Mackenzie Ziegler will be paired with Bloc LA pro dancer Sage Rosen, who previously appeared on Disney’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. The dance team will be mentored by Gleb Savchenko, who alongside partner and comedian Nikki Glaser, was the first duo to be sent home during the ongoing season of DWTS last week.

Mandla Morris with Brightyn Brems

Icon Stevie Wonder’s son, Mandla Morris, will be trying to bring his dad’s musical skills to the ballroom alongside World of Dance alum Brightyn Brems. The two will be mentored by Cheryl Burke, who is currently working with Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace during the ongoing season of DWTS.

Miles Brown with Rylee Arnold

Black-ish actor Miles Brown will be testing his chops in the ballroom as a duo with pro dancer Rylee Arnold, who is the younger sister of DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold. Big sister Lindsay will be guiding the two through the competition, and is currently working with former NFL player DeMarcus Ware during the ongoing season of the adult DWTS.

Sky Brown with JT Church

Pro skateboarder Sky Brown is trading her skateboard for a pair of heels during the upcoming season, working with So You Think You Can Dance: Next Generation alum JT Church in their quest for the Mirrorball Trophy. The two will be mentored by Alan Bersten, who is working with model Alexis Ren during the ongoing DWTS season.

Sophia Pippen with Jake Monreal

Sophia Pippen, the daughter of legendary NBA player Scottie Pippen, is hoping her time on DWTS: Juniors will be a slam dunk alongside So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation alum Jake Monreal. The two will be mentored by Sasha Farber, who is currently paired with Olympian Mary Lou Retton in the ongoing season of DWTS.

Tripp Johnston with Hailey Bills

Tripp Johnston, whose mother Bristol Palin just joined the cast of Teen Mom OG, will be showing off his stuff alongside young pro dancer Hailey Bills, whose aunt, Jenna Johnson, will be mentoring the pair during their time on DWTS: Juniors. Johnson is currently competing on the adult season of DWTS alongside The Bachelorette alum Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile.

But which of these pairs will rise to the top?

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Ed Herrera