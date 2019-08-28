‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Julianne Hough Gets Emotional Following Lara Spencer’s Comments About Ballet

Julianne Hough is speaking out after Good Morning America co-host Lara Spencer made controversial comments regarding 6-year-old Prince George‘s new curriculum, which includes weekly ballet classes. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Dancing With the Stars alum said that she is choosing to look at the incident as a teachable moment.

“I think everything happens for a reason. I think that that comment sparked an amazing resurgence and passion for dancers to have a voice,” Hough told the outlet. “Dancers have always been in the background and so, for those comments to be made, it gave dancers a voice to show the dedication, the hard work, and the perseverance it takes to become a dancer.”

“I love Lara and I don’t think it was a malicious thing she intended to do,” she added. “I think it was something that was unfortunate, and now it’s been an amazing opportunity for dancers to step out and speak up and have a moment.”

During the Thursday, Aug. 22 episode of the ABC morning talk show, Spencer stifled giggles as she stated that “Prince William says Prince George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts.” The comment immediately sparked backlash, with many claiming that her comments were “bullying.”

“It really triggered people because of the bullying that had happened to them and so of course we’re going to be defensive automatically when that happens, because we know what [dance] did for us,” Hough said of the fierce backlash. “Most of the time, dance saved our lives. It gave us an outlet of expression. Dance has been one of the most important things that saved my life in many ways.”

Just a day after her remarks, Spencer had issues her first public apology, writing on Instagram, “from alongside a photo of mountains. “From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it.”

In a second apology on-air, Spencer admitted that she “screwed up” and acknowledged that her comments were “insensitive.” She added that she hopes to “turn a negative into a teachable moment,” revealing that she has since spoken to members of the dancing community.

“It gave humanity and the world and the country an opportunity to also let somebody apologize for something and see it for what it is versus just saying, ‘That’s it,’ and, ‘I’m going to forever think of you that way,’” Hough said of the apology. “I’m really proud of the dance community that they didn’t take this and then just like shun or divide and separate or cancel.”