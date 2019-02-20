‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judges Give First Perfect Score of Season 27 to Juan Pablo Di Pace, Cheryl Burke

The first perfect score of Dancing With The Stars season 27 was given to Fuller House actor Jun Pablo Di Pace after his steamy samba with pro partner Cheryl Burke.

The two danced to “Ni Tu Ni Yo” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Gente de Zona. After their mistake-free performance, host Tom Bergeron joked that the crew did not start the smoke machine.

“They did! It just started smoking on its own,” he said.

Len Goodman was left speechless. “I could talk about so many elements of this dance, but sometimes for a dance… you don’t need words,” he said as he stood up and applauded.

Bruno Tonioli called it “one of the best sambas I have ever seen” after 27 seasons on the show.

“My three favorite male performers in the history of Dancing With The Stars – Emmett Smith, Gilles Marini, Mario Lopez – you are the son of all of them together,” Carrie Ann Inaba told Di Pace. “That samba was off the charts!”

Even Burke praised her partner for his performance, telling him he “did a great job” and worked “so hard.”

“It felt amazing,” Di Pace told Bergeron. “It reminded me that it’s about this kid who really wanted to have a dream and it’s about dreaming. So… I’m still dreaming now!”

After hearing their perfect score, Di Pace collapsed onto the floor. Bergeron said they received the first 10 score from a judge and the first perfect 30/30.

Fans at home were so excited by the perfect score, and many believed it was well-deserved.

“The first perfect score of the season well deserved. These two did a smokin hot Samba,” one fan wrote.

@CherylBurke & Juan Pablo The first perfect score of the season well deserved. These two did a smokin hot Samba. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/WQIHg1Yfxd — Vicki Rice (@Artworks6710) October 9, 2018

“Congrats @juanpablodipace & @CherylBurke on the first perfect score of the season in only the third week!! That samba was literal,” another added.

Di Pace is best known for his roles in Survival Island and Mamma Mia! The Buenos Aires-born actor also stars on Netflix’s Fuller House as Kimmy Gibbler’s estranged husband Fernando. His other credits include Dallas, Angie Tribeca, Rosewood and A.D. The Bible Continues.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC