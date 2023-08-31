'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Gets Engaged

Actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb announced on Instagram Monday that she has gotten engaged to her longtime English boyfriend, Tobias Jones. Gottlieb was the runner-up in the sixth season of the Indian version of Dancing With the Stars, known as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, in 2013. She later judged the eighth season of the show. In a lengthy message to her fiancé, Gottlieb wrote in her caption, "A million times YES (ring emoji). Officially forever (heart with arrow emoji). Tobias, you are the man of my dreams!! I always knew there was that perfect combination of a man, who is super driven, spontaneous, fun, and wild, and equally as loving, kind, caring, and patient. You are all these things and so much more!" Gottlieb shared pictures from their Caribbean proposal location, Aruba Ocean Villas, where Jones proposed to her. The next section of her caption read, "Thank you @arubaoceanvillas for the most stunning proposal location and set up!! Thank you @carlosdelgadx for the most beautiful engagement photos!"

As seen in the first picture, Jones is shown on one knee as he proposes to Gottlieb, who wears an orange dress. They were on a wooden deck looking out over the ocean and surrounded by rose petals. As well as a couple of candid photos of herself and Jones, Gottlieb also shared pictures of the couple kissing in various locations around the property. The caption continued, "After that first phone call we had from Los Angeles to London I just knew we were supposed to be in each others lives. For that year and a half we built the best foundation of love and respect. I feel so blessed our paths finally crossed so we could fall in love! Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and pure happiness in my entire life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to be your fiancé. The good part has only just begun!!"

As part of their joint Instagram post, Jones also wrote a sweet note for his fiancé, "Lauren, you are the most beautiful person inside and out and I am truly blessed that I get to spend the rest of my life with you. Since being together I can't imagine life without you and can't wait to continue making memories & experiencing the world together. I knew the perfect woman was out there and I am forever grateful to have found my soulmate." The actress made her Bollywood debut with the movie ABCD: Anybody Can Dance in 2013; however, before that, Gottlieb had participated in season three of the American dance show So You Think You Can Dance in 2005. As a U.S. dancer, she has worked with artists such as Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Shakira, and Enrique Iglesias.