Two Former Teen Stars Join ‘DWTS’

Dancing With the Stars is slowly revealing the cast list for its upcoming 25th season, and only Property Brother Drew Scott has been confirmed as a contestant thus far. However, sources tell E! News that actors Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz are set to join Scott in the ballroom this fall.

Fisher, 23, is a singer, actor and dancer who has appeared on Disney Channel’s sitcom Liv and Maddie and starred in the channel’s original films Teen Beach and Teen Beach 2. He also starred in Fox’s production of Grease: Live. Fisher is speculated to be competing with Lindsay Arnold.

Muniz, 31, is most well-known for his turn as Malcom on the hit sitcom Malcolm in the Middle for six years, becoming a huge teen star before pursuing race car driving. Sources say Muniz will be partnered with Witney Carson.

The full cast list will be revealed on Sept. 6, and DWTS premieres on Sept. 18.

