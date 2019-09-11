‘Dancing With the Stars’: Hannah Brown Meets Her Partner at the ‘Bachelor’ Mansion

Hannah Brown is breaking in her dancing shoes, with the former Bachelorette preparing to head to the ballroom on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. In a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, the reality star met her dance partner for the first time at the Bachelor Mansion, a very appropriate setting for the Alabama native.

“I am just so excited because I want to move forward with my life,” she told the camera before The Bachelor host Chris Harrison arrived.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hannah! You’re back — again,” the host exclaimed. “How do you hope this ends?”

“A lot better than last time,” Brown quipped, referencing her called-off engagement to final pick Jed Wyatt.

“You know how I always say, ‘Break a leg?’ Don’t do that this time,” Harrison told her. “Let the journey begin.”

Brown then stood outside the home as a limo pulled up, with her partner stepping outside as the ABC star greeted him.

Brown’s partner won’t be revealed until the show’s premiere on Sept. 16, but fans have guessed that the 24-year-old is paired up with either Alan Bersten or Gleb Savchenko as she now follows both men on Instagram.

“My dance partner is really passionate, which means he’s really tough on me. He’s also really fun, too,” she revealed to ET. “I think everybody’s going to want to sing along, dance along to my first dance on Dancing With the Stars. It’s so fun. Really energetic and shows my personality. It’s gonna be really good. It is an iconic song.”

While she’s excited to hit the dance floor, Brown admitted that the demands of ballroom dancing have put her back in the headspace she occupied when competing in pageants.

“I’ll be honest, this is actually putting me back to a space that is not really comfortable for the new Hannah Brown,” she said. “I have grown so much and became a lot more self-assured and confident [since Bachelorette]. Going into this dance world is kind of sending me back into that pageant mind. I danced when I was younger, a lot of insecurities came from that. So being put back in that environment has really messed with my mind a little bit.”

“All the experiences I’ve had the past year, that have been very strong, has made me a lot more resilient to get past that, but I definitely have had struggles these past few weeks of just having to bounce back when I’m like, ‘Why can’t I get this? I don’t understand,’” Brown added. “And I think it’s just really remembering where my worth comes from. I think that’s maybe the [secret] sauce. And I’m just a little bit sassy, but sweet!”

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Phillip Faraone