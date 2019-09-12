‘Dancing With the Stars’: Hannah Brown Looking for Reality TV ‘Win’ After Failed ‘Bachelorette’ Engagement

Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette didn’t exactly end how she had hoped, with the 24-year-old breaking off her engagement with her winner, Jed Wyatt.

With her upcoming stint on Dancing With the Stars, Brown shared that she’s hoping for a new kind of reality television win, namely a Mirrorball Trophy. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Sept. 11, the reality star shared two photos of herself and Bachelor host Chris Harrison standing in front of the Bachelor Mansion, joking in her caption about her previous stints on The Bachelor and her run as The Bachelorette.

“we’re back! i’m looking for a win on reality tv.. maybe the third time’s a charm?” she wrote.

Before Brown was The Bachelorette, she competed on The Bachelor during Colton Underwood‘s season, though she was ultimately sent home in seventh place. As The Bachelorette, Brown chose Wyatt, though they broke up after Brown learned that Wyatt had been in a relationship when he arrived on the show. She later asked runner-up Tyler Cameron on a date, though things did not progress and Cameron is now dating model, Gigi Hadid.

Brown and Harrison had taken the trip to the mansion when Brown met her dance partner, who will remain a secret until the show’s premiere this month.

The Alabama native previously told Us Weekly that she’s excited to return to reality television without looking for love.

“I’m focusing on Hannah and working on continuing to get stronger and I’m excited for Dancing With the Stars to continue telling my story in a different way, and that doesn’t mean looking to find a partner,” she said. “There’s more to Hannah than that.”

“I really am just focused on moving forward. I think I need to just focus on dancing,” she added to Entertainment Tonight. “I need to focus on the sparkles right now and me. I need to fill my cup back up, I think.”

Brown acknowledged that her time on the Bachelor franchise is a big part of her public perception but that she hopes to bring something new to DWTS.

“I mean it’s a big part of my life. That’s how people know me and got to know me, but I really do hope that being on Dancing With the Stars, you get to know more about me than just who I’ve dated and about love in that way,” she said. “Really what has made me resilient, not just this year but in my life, in my past, I don’t think was really shown on the show as much. And I want to offer my story.”

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

