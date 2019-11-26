‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans React After the Season 28 Winner Is Crowned

After two months, Dancing With the Stars has finally crowned its Season 28 champion. Heading into finale night, Lauren Alaina, Hannah Brown, Kel Mitchell and Ally Brooke were the final four celebrities remaining. After finding themselves among the top scorers each week, the finale was set up to feature one of its strongest winners to date.

The finale did not disappoint as each pair brought their A-games in what would be their final dances.

Spoilers for the Dancing With the Stars Season 28’s finale ahead.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews had the honor of revealing the winner as all four couples graced the stage for one last time together. After the final four watched messages appear from family and friends, and some notable celebrities, Bergeron read off the winner’s name. The final fan vote saw Brown top Mitchell for the Mirrorball Trophy after 11 weeks of competition. Brooke and Alaina finished third and fourth, respectively.

One user was also happy for Brown’s partner, Alan Berstein, “MY BABY ALAN FINALLY HAS A MIRROR BALL.”

Bachelor Nation was certainly proud of what the former The Bachelorette star accomplished. It’s been quite a year in the spotlight for the Alabama native.

The competition remained as fierce as ever as the pairs delivered some impressive performances. Brooke picked up her sixth perfect score of the season by netting 30s on each of her two dances of the evening. Alaina finally picked up her first 30 of the season, as well, in what was her final performance.

Mitchell also netted a perfect score on his first dance and nearly did so again if not for Len Goodman handing out a 9 for a 29 on his second routine. Meanwhile, Brown picked up a 30 on her second dance.

After the results, many fans of Mitchell, Brooke and Alaina voiced their thoughts on the results.

“[I don’t care] what anyone says, Kel should’ve won,” one user wrote.

Last year’s winner, Bobby Bones, previously showed his support for Alaina before the live finale began. After the show, he tweeted at the country star, “Proud of you @Lauren_Alaina!!!”