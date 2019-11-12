‘Dancing With the Stars’ Guest Judge Emma Bunton Suddenly Backs out of Monday Night’s Episode

Dancing with the Stars has lost its guest judge, Emma Bunton for Monday night’s episode. Just hours before the show was set to air, ABC announced that Bunton would not be able to make it. Scheduling conflicts reportedly got in the Spice Girl alum’s way, but the show must go on without her.

Bunton dropped out of her guest judge spot on Dancing with the Stars on Monday afternoon. The show’s official account tweeted that Bunton had “a scheduling conflict” at the last minute. However, DWTS fans can still look forward to *NSYNC alum Joey Fatone, who is joining the regular judges for this week.



Bunton and Fatone were announced as guest judges last week, when Dancing with the Stars alum Ginger Zee visited Good Morning America. It would have been the first time the dance competition ever got two celebrity guest judges in one night.

Due to a scheduling conflict @EmmaBunton aka Baby Spice will not be a guest judge on tonight’s show. @realjoeyfatone will still guest-judge alongside @carrieanninaba, @GrumpyLGoodman and @BrunoTonioli. — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) November 11, 2019

The timing was perfect as well, as it is a big night for the show. Regular judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba need some celebrity expertise in judging the final five duos this week, as the season rapidly approaches its conclusion.

In addition, Dancing with the Stars is already short-staffed this week with dancing pro Lindsay Arnold taking another week off. Arnold is using her emergency time off to handle the unexpected passing of her mother-in-law, leaving former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer without his usual partner. He will instead dance with Jenna Johnson, who competed with Queer Eye star Karamo Brown earlier this year.

There was already one big celebrity guest judges on Dancing with the Stars already this year. In week four, Leah Remini stopped by to put in her two cents. Remini competed on the show in Season 17, so she knows a thing or two about the competition.

It can be cut-throat, as Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov now know firsthand. The duo was eliminated in last week’s “Dance-Off” competition, after an incredible run. Many fans were upset, feeling that Flannery deserved another shot at the mirrorball trophy, especially against the others still on the stage.

There is no avoiding the fact that former Trump administration spokesman Spicer has survived a few rounds against all odds. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, he is now the lowest-scoring dancer of the season, and he had the lowest score of the night last week as well. Some fans feel that Spicer is getting a pass because producers know he puts eyes on the show due to his controversial association with the president.

Perhaps this is the week that Spicer’s moves finally catch up with him. Dancing with the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.