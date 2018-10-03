‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Send Love to Paralympian Danelle Umstead After Tough Week

Dancing With the Stars competitor Danelle Umstead has taken on more than just dance lessons while working towards the Mirrorball trophy with pro partner Artem Chigvintsev.

The Paralympian skier also took on the role as the ABC competition’s first blind competitor, which she explained a bit more in depth during Tuesday’s episode while beating herself up for some muddled footwork during Monday’s cha cha to “Welcome to New York” by Taylor Swift.

“I made a mistake, my footwork was a little bit wrong,” she said in Tuesday’s episode. “But I think I pushed through with Artem’s help.”

When conferring with her partner about how to improve their scores, Umstead explained, “I can’t even figure out what your outline is. I have no central vision at all.”

Tuesday’s quickstep to “Luck Be a Lady” made Umstead especially nervous due to all the rapid movement required of her.

“I’m scared,” she admitted. “That’s a lot of moving.”

The pair may have only earned a 19/30 from the judges for the performance, but the judges gushed over how proud they were of Umstead’s achievements thus far.

“I think we all saw you feel it, and every time you feel great we feel great,” Carrie Ann Inaba said. “You have a gift that the others don’t have — you touch our hearts every time.”

Bruno Tonioli agreed, saying, “You looked like you enjoyed yourself, and it was well played.”

Fans on Twitter likewise sent love to the competitor, who has maintained such a positive outlook despite challenges most people can’t imagine.

“I really can’t imagine being in Danelle’s shoes,” one user wrote. “Like I can’t imagine not being able to see.”

“Luck was a lady!” another added. “Good job Danelle & Artem!”

A third said, “Yes after explaining her blindness, she is even more impressive!!”

Fans even thought they were witnessing the pair improve over just the last week. “[Umstead] and [Chigvintsev] get better every time they dance. So proud!!! Definitely a 10 in my book!!”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

