‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination: Another Couple Sent Home on Halloween Night

Dancing with the Stars tried to put the shocking image of Sailor Brinkley-Cook’s elimination in the rear-view mirror Monday night with the annual Halloween-themed episode. At the end of the night, Karamo Brown was sent home following a group of spooky dances. This week’s episode also featured the first team dances of the season.

Halloween night kicked off with an elaborate dance number set to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and Cosmo Sheldrake’s “Come Along,” choreographed by Michael Rooney. The celebrity and pro dance teams took the audience from a graveyard to the ballroom, leading up to a zombie dance number.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This week, followed last week’s surprise ending. Despite earning two of the best scores of the night, singer Ally Brooke and Brinkley-Cook were the two lowest vote-getters of the night. That put judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli in a really difficult position. They ultimately decided to keep Brooke on the show and sent Brinkley-Cook home.

At the end of Monday night, the judges had another big decision to make, as Karamo and Kate Flannery were the next shocking couple to make the bottom two. Inaba went with Karamo, but Tonioli picked Kate, so Goodman broke the tie by picking to save Kate.

Here is how the eight dancers did during their individual dances.

Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko performed an Argentine Tango to “Whatever Lola Wants.” Even though she slipped, Alaina recovered perfectly and earned praise from the judges. They earned a 27/30.

Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber danced a Tango to Ava Max’s “Sweet but Psycho.” Brooke wore a Harley Quinn-inspired outfit, and earned a 27/30.

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten performed a Jazz dance to “Bad Girls.” They earned a 25/30.

The Office actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov danced a Rumba to Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game.” They earned a 24/30 for their performance.

TV host and Queer Eye star Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson danced a Paso Doble to Destiny’s Child “Survivor,” which earned them a 25/30.

Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson kicked off the night with an electric Jive dance to The Rocky Horror Picture Show‘s “Time Warp.” They earned all 9s from the judges, for a 27/30. It was their highest result so far.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold performed a Jive to “Monster Mash,” earning an 18/30.

Actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater danced a Vienese Waltz to “I Put a Spell on You.” It was not a perfect dance, but the judges still gave them a good score. They still got a 27/30.

Here’s how the teams did during the team dance.

Team Trick (James, Ally, Lauren and Hannah) performed to “Somebody’s Watching Me.” They earned a 27/30, which will be added to the individual scores for each dancer.

Team Treat (Karamo, Kel, Sean and Kate) danced to “Sweet Dreams.” They got a 24/30.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC